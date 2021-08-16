Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 10:14PM MST until August 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 PM MST.

* At 1014 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Camp Creek to near Rio Verde to near Apache

Junction to near Gold Canyon to near Superior, moving southwest at

30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,

Apache Junction, Florence, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley,

Coolidge, Superior, East Mesa and Sunflower.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 143 and 185.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 241.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.