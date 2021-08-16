Flood Warning issued August 16 at 10:07PM MST until August 17 at 1:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 100 AM MST.

* At 1007 PM MST, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Banning

Creek has exceeded its banks, which will result in flooding of low

water crossings in the warned area. Additional washes are also

flooding across the area with reports of flood prone roads closed

in portions of Cochise County.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford and Charleston.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Walnut Gulch, Spring Creek, Whitewater Draw, San Pedro River and

Gadwell Canyon.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are possible in the

warned area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.