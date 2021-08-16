Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 8:47PM MST until August 16 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 847 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Naco,

Fort Huachuca, Palominas, Charleston, Fairbank, Ramsey Canyon

Preserve and Coronado National Memorial.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.