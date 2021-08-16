Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 8:46PM MST until August 16 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1145 PM MST.

* At 846 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita, Patagonia, Sonoita,

Elgin, Corona De Tucson, Parker Canyon Lake, Fort Huachuca,

Canelo, Madera Canyon and Coronado National Memorial.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.