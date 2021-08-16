Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 3:06PM MST until August 16 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

North Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Northwestern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of North Central Graham and Northwestern

Greenlee Counties

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.