Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 2:52PM MST until August 16 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 2:52PM MST until August 16 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 252 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Dudleyville.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.