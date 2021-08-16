Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 2:47AM MST until August 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Woodbury Burn Scar in…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 AM MST.

* At 247 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced

heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding may still be occurring.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Campaign Creek. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Woodbury Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Roosevelt Estates.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Campaign Creek, Reavis Creek, Barranca Creek and Pine Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.