Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 2:10PM MST until August 16 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 210 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oracle.

This includes the following highways…

Route 77 between mile markers 95 and 103.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.