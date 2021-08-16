Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 10:48PM MST until August 17 at 6:45AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Sawtooth burn scar in…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 AM MST Tuesday.

* At 1048 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Sawtooth and Superstition Burn Scars. Between

0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Sawtooth. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Sawtooth

and Superstition Burn Scars.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Sawtooth Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Gold Camp and Superstition Mountains.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 202 and 208…and

near mile marker 209.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Barge Creek, La, First Water Creek and Tortilla Creek.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Sawtooth and Superstition Burn Scars. Severe debris

flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may

be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to

safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.