Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 10:28PM MST until August 17 at 6:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Woodbury burn scar in…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 AM MST Tuesday.

* At 1028 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches

of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Woodbury. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Woodbury Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument and Roosevelt Estates.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 234 and 243.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River, Reavis Creek,

Pine Creek, Campaign Creek, Tonto Creek, Tortilla Creek and Burnt

Corral Creek.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Woodbury Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.