Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 9:18PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 917 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cutter, or near Globe, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Superior, Miami, Cutter, Central Heights-Midland City,

Top-Of-The-World and Claypool.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 225 and 245, and between mile

markers 248 and 256.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 268.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 152 and 170.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.