Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 7:47PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 7:47PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 746 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 16
miles southwest of Hannagan Meadow, or 36 miles northwest of
Clifton, moving southwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Point-Of-Pines.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.