Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 7:02PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 702 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Hannagan Meadow, or 37 miles south of Springerville,

moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central

Graham and northwestern Greenlee Counties.

This includes Route 191 between mile markers 224 and 228.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.