Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 11:31PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1131 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Laveen, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Paradise

Valley, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, Papago Park, Piestewa Peak Park,

North Mountain Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds, South

Mountain Park, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Scottsdale, Downtown

Glendale and Scottsdale Airport.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 129 and 156.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 215.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.