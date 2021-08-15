Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 15 at 9:58PM MST until August 15 at 10:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 957 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast

of Apache Lake, or 12 miles north of Superior, moving southwest at

30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Apache Junction, Superior, Gold Canyon, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman

State Park, Goldfield, Top-Of-The-World, Florence Junction, Queen

Valley, Superstition Mountains, Kings Ranch, Boyce Thompson

Arboretum and Tortilla Flat.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 197 and 241.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 143 and 150.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 165 and 167.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.