Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 15 at 9:14PM MST until August 15 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 914 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 7 miles

north of Claypool, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Globe, Roosevelt, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto

National Monument, Roosevelt Dam, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World,

Claypool, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 230 and 250, and between mile

markers 256 and 271.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 254.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.