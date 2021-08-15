Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 15 at 8:30PM MST until August 15 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Eastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 829 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of

San Carlos, or 30 miles east of Globe, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

San Carlos Reservoir and Peridot.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.