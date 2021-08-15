Flash Flood Warning issued August 15 at 11:42PM MST until August 16 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1142 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Campaign Creek. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Woodbury Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Roosevelt Estates.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.