Flash Flood Warning issued August 15 at 10:50PM MST until August 16 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Woodbury Burn Scar in…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 AM MST.

* At 1050 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Campaign Creek. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Woodbury Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Roosevelt Estates.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.