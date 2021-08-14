Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 645 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Arizona State University, or over Tempe, moving west at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Chandler, Glendale, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage,

Tolleson, Youngtown, Laveen, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park,

North Mountain Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds, South

Mountain Park, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Glendale and Sky Harbor

Airport.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 127 and 164.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 211.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 7.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.