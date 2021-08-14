Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 6:33PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Granite Reef Dam, or near Fountain Hills, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction,

Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, East Mesa, Tempe Marketplace, Papago

Park, Piestewa Peak Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport,

Salt River Indian Community, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield,

Usery Mountain Park and Freestone Park.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 6 and 14.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 174 and 191.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 166 and 197.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.