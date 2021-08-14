Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 4:55PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 454 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Jakes Corner to 11 miles

north of Claypool. Movement was southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Roosevelt, Punkin Center, Tonto Basin,

Tonto National Monument, Roosevelt Dam and Roosevelt Estates.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 218 and 229.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 220 and 266.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.