Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 3:56PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 355 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles east of Tombstone, or 20 miles north of Bisbee, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pearce-Sunsites, Elfrida, Sunizona, McNeal and Rucker Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Route 181 between mile markers 39 and 47.

Route 191 between mile markers 16 and 50.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.