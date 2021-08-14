Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 1:58AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 157 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ajo, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Why, Gunsight and Kuakatch.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 64.

Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 66.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for

southeastern Arizona.