Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 12:35AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1235 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Chui-Chu to near Sonoran National

Monument. Movement was south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Avondale, Goodyear, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa,

Estrella, Big Horn, Bosque, Bapchule, Freeman, Estrella Sailport,

Olberg, Arizola, Sonoran National Monument, Estrella Mountain Park,

Sacaton, Santan, Mobile and Rainbow Valley.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 166 and 188.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 121 and 177.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 152 and 161.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for

south central and southeastern Arizona.