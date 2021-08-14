Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 12:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1215 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Globe, moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Superior, Miami, Cutter, Central Heights-Midland City,

Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 227 and 259.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 263.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 160 and 170.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for

south central, southeastern and east central Arizona.