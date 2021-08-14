Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 6:44PM MST until August 14 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 845 PM MST.

* At 644 PM MST, Heavy rainfall earlier this afternoon has lead to

rises on Sabino Creek and Bear Creek. Sabino Creek is forecast to

rise above flood stage, with impacts likely within the Sabino

Canyon Recreation Area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina

Foothills and Seven Falls.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sabino Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.