Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 5:54PM MST until August 14 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 5:54PM MST until August 14 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 554 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Elfrida and McNeal.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.