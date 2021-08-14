Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 5:52PM MST until August 14 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 552 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27,

Gunsight and Kuakatch.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.