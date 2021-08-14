Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 5:32PM MST until August 14 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 730 PM MST.
* At 532 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk, Pia Oik and
Lukeville.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.