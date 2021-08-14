Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 4:36PM MST until August 14 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 4:36PM MST until August 14 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 630 PM MST.
* At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Pascua
Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tucson International Airport, and San
Xavier Mission.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.