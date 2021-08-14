Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 4:18PM MST until August 14 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 418 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Elfrida and McNeal.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.