Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 4:14PM MST until August 14 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 414 PM MST, Although the heavy rainfall had ended in the area,

minor flooding is ongoing.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park

and Kino Springs.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.