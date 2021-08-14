Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 4:11AM MST until August 14 at 8:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 4:11AM MST until August 14 at 8:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 AM MST.
* At 411 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over eastern and northeast portions of the Tohono
O’Odham Nation. This will cause small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Sil Nakya Wash, Aguirre Wash, Blanco Wash, Pan Tak Wash, House
Wash, San Vicente Wash, Anegan Wash, Brawley Wash and Mendoza Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.