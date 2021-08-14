Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 3:23PM MST until August 14 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 323 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms across the Catalina

and Rincon Mountains. This precipitation is expected to move into

the Tucson Metro area over the next 1-2 hours. Minor flooding of

roadways and low water crossings is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Mount

Lemmon/Summerhaven, Saguaro National Park East, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Rita Ranch, Seven Falls and

Redington.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.