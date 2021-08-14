Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 3:19PM MST until August 14 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 319 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already

occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Three Points, and Summit.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.