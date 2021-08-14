Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 2:53PM MST until August 14 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 253 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park

and Kino Springs.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.