Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 1:53PM MST until August 14 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 1:53PM MST until August 14 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 PM MST.
* At 153 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen just to the northwest of Oracle.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and
Oracle Junction.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.