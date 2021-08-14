Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 12:54AM MST until August 14 at 4:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 AM MST.

* At 1254 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms around Saddlebrooke and Catalina.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Oracle

Junction and Biosphere 2.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro,

Stratton Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash and Gibb

Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.