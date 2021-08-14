Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 1:02AM MST until August 14 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 1:02AM MST until August 14 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 415 AM MST.
* At 102 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in southwest Pinal county and far northern portions of the
Tohono O’Odham Nation..
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, and Santa
Rosa Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.