Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 1:02AM MST until August 14 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 AM MST.

* At 102 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in southwest Pinal county and far northern portions of the

Tohono O’Odham Nation..

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, and Santa

Rosa Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.