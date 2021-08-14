Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 5:20PM MST until August 14 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 5:20PM MST until August 14 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 520 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
St. David and Kartchner Caverns State Park.
This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…
Sibyl Rd at Gila/Dragoon Wash.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Middle Canyon Wash, Dragoon Wash, Clifford Wash, Willow Wash, San
Pedro River, Slavin Wash and Escalante Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.