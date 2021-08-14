Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 5:19PM MST until August 14 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 519 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Localized areas of 2 to 4 inches have fallen along 191 near

Pierce Sunsites. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is likely ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pearce-Sunsites and Kansas Settlement.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.