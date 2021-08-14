Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 5:18PM MST until August 14 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

showers and thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across northeast

portions of the Tucson Metro. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro

National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.