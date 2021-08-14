Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 5:18PM MST until August 14 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 5:18PM MST until August 14 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
showers and thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across northeast
portions of the Tucson Metro. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro
National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.