Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 5:06AM MST until August 14 at 8:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 AM MST.

* At 506 AM MST, Doppler radar continued to show heavy rain near and

south of Queens Well northeast of Sells on the Tohono O’Odham

Nation. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Queens Well.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Viopuli Wash, Aguirre Wash, Pan Tak Wash, San Vicente Wash and

Anegan Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.