Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 4:21PM MST until August 14 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 421 PM MST, Although the heavy rainfall had ended, flooding is

ongoing in the area. The Nogales wash was also showing signs of the

water receding as of 420 pm mst.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nogales and the Nogales wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.