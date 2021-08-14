Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 4:05PM MST until August 14 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the

northeast portion of the Tucson Metro Area. Between 0.8 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen, with additional rainfall expected over

the next 1-2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro

National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.