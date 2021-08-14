Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 4:05PM MST until August 14 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 600 PM MST.
* At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the
northeast portion of the Tucson Metro Area. Between 0.8 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen, with additional rainfall expected over
the next 1-2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro
National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.