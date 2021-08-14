Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 2:48PM MST until August 14 at 4:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 248 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Oracle area. An

automated rain gauge in Oracle recorded 2.15 inches between 130 PM

and 230 PM MST. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.