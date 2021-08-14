Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 2:15AM MST until August 14 at 4:45AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

RRB

At 215 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Phoenix, Chandler, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Ak-Chin Village, Santan

and Sacaton.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 173.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 48 and 50.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 172 and 181.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 154 and 163.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 35 and 44.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.