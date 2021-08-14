Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 2:10AM MST until August 14 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 210 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache

Junction, Paradise Valley, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, and Queen Creek.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Indian Bend Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.