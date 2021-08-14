Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 2:02AM MST until August 14 at 4:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 202 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Florence, Superior, Queen Creek, Florence

Junction, Queen Valley, Magma, and San Tan Valley.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Queen Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.